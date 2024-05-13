A lovely two bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most popular communities has been listed for sale on the local property market.

Found on Duncan Road in Crookes, the house is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £230,000.

The listing has Crookes as a “sought-after” area surrounded by “a plethora of amenities”. It has a lot of popular independents, including cafes, restaurants and shops.

The 52 and 52a buses offer good transport links to the city centre and Sheffield’s two universities.

You enter the house into a bright living room leading into the kitchen/diner. The stairs to the first floor are accessed from the kitchen, as is the garden.

A small out-building is found at the end of the garden which offers excellent storage space. The garden is fully paved offering an excellent area to set out furniture and enjoy good weather.

The first floor features the two bedrooms and a bathroom. Bedroom one is found to the front of the house and is very bright and spacious. The second bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

1 . Crookes Crookes is an incredibly popular residential area in Sheffield. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lounge You enter the house directly onto this bright living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has ample space for all your food prepping, cooking and dining needs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Stairs You will find the stairs to the bedrooms next to the back door. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales