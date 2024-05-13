Sheffield houses: 'Cosy' Crookes home near Bole Hills listed for sale at £230,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 13th May 2024, 11:55 BST

Crookes is the home of restaurants like Jaflong, independent shops including Sorrel’s Cocoa Bakery, and Bole Hills Recreational Ground.

A lovely two bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most popular communities has been listed for sale on the local property market.

Found on Duncan Road in Crookes, the house is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £230,000.

The listing has Crookes as a “sought-after” area surrounded by “a plethora of amenities”. It has a lot of popular independents, including cafes, restaurants and shops.

The 52 and 52a buses offer good transport links to the city centre and Sheffield’s two universities.

You enter the house into a bright living room leading into the kitchen/diner. The stairs to the first floor are accessed from the kitchen, as is the garden.

A small out-building is found at the end of the garden which offers excellent storage space. The garden is fully paved offering an excellent area to set out furniture and enjoy good weather.

The first floor features the two bedrooms and a bathroom. Bedroom one is found to the front of the house and is very bright and spacious. The second bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

Crookes is an incredibly popular residential area in Sheffield.

Crookes

You enter the house directly onto this bright living room.

Lounge

The kitchen has ample space for all your food prepping, cooking and dining needs.

Kitchen

You will find the stairs to the bedrooms next to the back door.

Stairs

