Create shade in your Sheffield garden to stay cool

Experts have created a list of quick fixes to create shade because although a heatwave is what we have been waiting for, too much time in the sun can make us feel tired and lethargic, and needing to cool down.

The sun can also be very damaging to the skin so it’s important to get some time away from the direct sunlight.

A spokesperson from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “We’ve all been waiting for a bit of a heatwave, but let’s be honest, even when we’re soaking up the sun we all reach a point where we just think god I need to cool down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And as great as it is to enjoy the heat, we often forget how harmful the sun can be if we’re in direct sunlight for too long which is why it’s important to have some shady spots in the garden.

“Creating shade can be super simple and inexpensive and it’s great to have that option of still enjoying the outdoors when it’s warm but with a bit more protection from the sun.”

Ways to create shade in the garden include simply opening an umbrella. Most garden sets will have one but if yours doesn’t you can purchase one separately, you don’t need anything fancy, just any garden umbrella that will be big enough to give you a sweet shade spot.

Consider a shade sail, which can be installed permanently or temporarily. The edges of the sail hook on to either your home, trees or posts and create a sheet above your garden, leaving the sides open to let in a cool breeze.

If you already have a garden umbrella, another way to create some more shade is to drape a sheet over it so it falls nicely down the sides. This will create a bit more of an enclosed space.

If you want to keep your kids out of the direct sun, a canopy will do the trick. They’re not too expensive but you can also create your very own by using a hula hoop, strings and a sheet.

Tie three long and sturdy strings around the hula hoop, spreading them out an equal distance. Bring all three strings together above the hula hoop and tie them together so that when you hold the top of the strings, the hula hoop hangs down below.

Cut a small hole in the fabric and feed it through the three strings that are tied together so that the fabric can then drape down on top of the hula hoop. Connect the top of the string to a space outdoors, a tree branch or washing line will work - and your children’s canopy will be set up.