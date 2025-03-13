Estate agents 2Roost presents this “superbly extended” three-bedroom semi-detached property in Cradley Drive, Aston, in the S26 postcode of Rotherham.

2Roost says the home has been “thoughtfully upgraded and modernized, creating a welcoming environment that blends style with comfort.”

Upon entry, the home’s spacious lounge provides a relaxing area to unwind or entertain. The standout feature of the home is the extended kitchen/dining area, which is designed to be the heart of the home, where a wealth of cabinets and contrasting work surfaces combined with a generous breakfast bar create a generous space for family life and entertaining. Then, patio doors open onto the large rear garden, seamlessly connecting the indoors with outdoor living.

The first floor offers three well-appointed bedrooms, as well as a modern bathroom including a bathtub with shower, basin, and a WC within a contemporary vanity cabinet.

Externally, the property benefits from a driveway leading to a covered carport and garage, along with an adjacent extensive garden. The generously sized rear garden features a patio area for outdoor dining and seating for making memories.

Other features include UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

Take a look inside this beautifully upgraded home with our gallery below, or visit the house’s page on Rightmove for more information.

1 . Step inside this three-bedroom home in Cradley Drive, Aston Estate agents 2Roost presents this extended three-bedroom semi-detached home in Cradley Drive, Aston, which is on the market for £240,000. | 2Roost Photo Sales

2 . Spacious lounge A front porch with inbuilt storage leads into the spacious lounge, offering a welcoming and comfortable living area. | 2Roost Photo Sales

3 . Open plan kitchen/diner with patio doors The stunning contemporary extended kitchen/dining area, featuring stylish cabinetry and a generous breakfast bar. Patio doors open onto the rear garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. | 2Roost Photo Sales

4 . Spacious kitchen 2Roost say the kitchen's "contrasting work surfaces" creates a stylish, spacious kitchen. | 2Roost Photo Sales