11 brilliant Sheffield photos inside unique, cosy, charming three bedroom home worth £325,000

It has a guide price of £325,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

A unique family home in Sheffield with three bedrooms and plenty of bookshelf space has been listed for sale on the local property market.

The Ratcliffe Road home has a guide price of £325,000 and is listed on Zoopla.

Set over four levels, including the basement, the house consists of a multi-purpose room, lounge, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms is being utilised as an office space - showing the versatility of spare bedrooms in a home.

There is a lot of space to store books, so keen readers are likely to be fans of this property.

1. Now for sale

This unique looking house is ready to be sold. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

This kitchen/diner offers access to the rear garden and features plenty of storage. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

The lounge is a cosy, relaxing environment to unwind after a long day. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Bathroom

Two bedrooms and this bathroom are found on the first floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

