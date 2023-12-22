It has a guide price of £325,000

A unique family home in Sheffield with three bedrooms and plenty of bookshelf space has been listed for sale on the local property market.

The Ratcliffe Road home has a guide price of £325,000 and is listed on Zoopla.

Set over four levels, including the basement, the house consists of a multi-purpose room, lounge, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms is being utilised as an office space - showing the versatility of spare bedrooms in a home.

There is a lot of space to store books, so keen readers are likely to be fans of this property.

This unique looking house is ready to be sold.

This kitchen/diner offers access to the rear garden and features plenty of storage.

The lounge is a cosy, relaxing environment to unwind after a long day.

Two bedrooms and this bathroom are found on the first floor.