Sheffield houses: Commuter-friendly Handsworth home with woodland views for £185k

By Ciara Healy
Published 16th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

At just £185,000, this three-bedroom semi on Handsworth Crescent is ideally placed for Sheffield Parkway, Meadowhall and the M1 - making it a smart choice for families and commuters alike.

This well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home on Handsworth Crescent offers a great mix of comfort and convenience.

At £185,000, the property is a bargain home, with recent renovations that make the home both comfortable and efficent.

The property has been extended at the rear to create a bright open-plan kitchen diner with direct access to the garden, which is the perfect space to spend time with family.

At the front, the lounge features a bay window, providing a cosy and welcoming space.

There are also three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

Recent upgrades include double glazing, improved insulation and a modern heating system, making the house more energy-efficient.

While well-maintained, the property also offers buyers the chance to add their own style with some light cosmetic updates.

Outside, the home benefits from a pressed concrete driveway with space for two cars.

The rear garden is a real highlight – private and backing onto woodland, offering a peaceful spot for relaxing or dining outdoors.

Set in the popular Handsworth area of Sheffield, this home is just a short walk from Bowden Housteads Wood, a lovely green space perfect for weekend walks and family outings.

Local shops, schools, and parks are nearby, making day-to-day living easy.

For commuters, Sheffield Parkway is close by, giving quick access into the city centre, Meadowhall, and the M1 motorway.

This is a fantastic opportunity to buy a spacious home in a sought-after area, with both nature and city connections on your doorstep.

Take a closer look here.

