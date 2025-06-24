Though currently in a shell-like condition with visible brickwork and lacking typical home comforts, the property holds strong development potential.

Auction House South Yorkshire said: “This property is in shell condition but provides an excellent opportunity with a range of development potentials, subject to relevant planning.”

The home is located on Hinde Street in Page Hall.

The auctioneers highlight the property’s close proximity to Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Northern General Hospital, a variety of retail parks and well-connected transport routes including quick access to the M1 motorway.

Fir Vale Secondary School is also nearby, adding to the location’s appeal.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average house price in Sheffield stood at £220,000 in April 2025.

On Hinde Street specifically, based on recent sales on Zoopla, the average price of property is £89,000.

The house is being sold through a national online auction, with bidding opening at 1 pm earlier today and closing around the same time on Tuesday, June 24.