The cheapest address is the Cathedral and Kelham area, which stretches from the back of Sheffield Cathedral, onto West Bar and towards Shalesmoor. The average price is £84,000, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The data shows the average price paid by neighbourhood during the year ending June 2021. Second on the list is Crabtree and Fir Vale with an average of £90,750.

Next is Arbourthorne at £94,625 and fourth is Tinsley and Carbrook, where the average price is £95,000, according to the ONS.

The prices then climb above the £100,000 mark and fifth on the list is Shiregreen North, with an average of £102,000. Sixth is Herdings and Gleadless Valley at £102,750 while

Shiregreen South with an average of £105,000 is level with Southey Green East.

Ninth is Burngreave and Grimesthorpe at £107,062 and at number 10 is Firth Park at £108,000.

1. West Bar West Bar on the edge of Sheffield city centre is the cheapest place to buy, say figures. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Fir Vale Hinde House Lane is in Fir Vale which is second in the cheapest places to live list. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Arbourthorne Arbourthorne Pond is in Arbourthorne which is third in the cheapest places to live list. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

4. Tinsley Tinsley includes the canal and is fourth cheapest on the list. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales