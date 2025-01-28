Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charming, stone-fronted cottage in Sheffield located in a “popular area” has been listed for sale.

The property, found on Manor Lane, is on the market with Purplebricks and has a guide price of £170,000.

It is said to offer “a wonderful blend of character, comfort and practicality” and is “ideal for first time buyers, small families or investors”.

The ground floor has a spacious lounge and dining area described as “versatile” and a “welcoming space to relax or entertain”.

A 'charming' stone front home in Sheffield is on the market. | Purplebricks

A “modern and well-appointed” kitchen is found to the rear. It offers lots of workspace and storage and is equipped with “a fitted fridge freezer, gas hob, electric over and extractor”.

Rooms throughout the house are said to be a “good size”.

Two well-proportioned bedrooms are found upstairs. The master bedroom is “bright and spacious”, with fitted wardrobes and “plenty of room for additional furnishings”.

The living and dining space leads straight to the kitchen. | Purplebricks

Bedroom two is also a double room and “ideal for children, guests or use as a home office”.

A contemporary bathroom completes the first floor.

A modern kitchen completes the ground floor. | Purplebricks

Off-road parking for two cars is found to the front and a south-facing garden is to the rear.

The house is “ideally situated” in S2 and overlooks the historic Sheffield Manor Lodge and the Manor Castle with “stunning views”.

It presents an opportunity to regularly explore these historic local landmarks and their “scenic grounds”.