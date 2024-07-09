Described in the Zoopla listing as being “picture perfect”, this cosy cottage is on the market with a £170,000 price tag.

The ground floor is a charming open plan room featuring a kitchen, dining space and lounge area. A feature spiral staircase is found at the rear and winds up to the first floor.

Each level contrasts the other. The ground floors historic exposed brick and exposed beam appearance is completely different to the bright, modern look uptairs which features lots of whites and greys.

Both bedrooms are joined by a bathroom on the first floor. Bedroom one is spacious and bright with a walk-in wardrobe to the rear.

The second bedroom is smaller, but perfect for a young child. The four-piece bathroom has a tremendous modern finish and is complete with a bath, sink, toilet and walk-in shower.