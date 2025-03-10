Cawthorne, Barnsley, is South Yorkshire's 'poshest village' - with average house price of £552,119
Cawthorne - an affluent, semi-rural village north of Barnsley - has history as an iron and coal mining village, but has been transformed into a commuter community for Barnsley and other areas.
It has made a 48-strong list of "Britain’s Poshest Villages" published by the national newspaper.
It’s ‘posh appeal’ includes ties to the aristocratic Spencer family, Cannon Hall country park with 70-acres of parkland, Cannon Hall Farm and Cannon Hall Museum.
"Its big attraction is Cannon Hall," the newspaper says. "It has 70 acres of parkland, a Victorian kitchen and a museum exhibiting fine arts."
According to the list, the average house price in the village is £552,119 - making it £20,000 pricier on average than Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhood.
It is a close-knit village, with a population of 900 people (per the 2021 Census).
The Telegraph explains its list, using information from Savills, is, based on a combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.