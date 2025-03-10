Cawthorne, Barnsley, is South Yorkshire's 'poshest village' - with average house price of £552,119

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
A South Yorkshire village has been hailed as one of the poshest in Britain by The Telegraph for the third year in a row.

Cawthorne - an affluent, semi-rural village north of Barnsley - has history as an iron and coal mining village, but has been transformed into a commuter community for Barnsley and other areas.

It has made a 48-strong list of "Britain’s Poshest Villages" published by the national newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep up to date on everything happening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox

Cannon Hall Museum near Cawthorne, South Yorkshire's poshest village, according to the Daily Telegraph.placeholder image
Cannon Hall Museum near Cawthorne, South Yorkshire's poshest village, according to the Daily Telegraph. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

It’s ‘posh appeal’ includes ties to the aristocratic Spencer family, Cannon Hall country park with 70-acres of parkland, Cannon Hall Farm and Cannon Hall Museum.

"Its big attraction is Cannon Hall," the newspaper says. "It has 70 acres of parkland, a Victorian kitchen and a museum exhibiting fine arts."

According to the list, the average house price in the village is £552,119 - making it £20,000 pricier on average than Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhood.

It is a close-knit village, with a population of 900 people (per the 2021 Census).

The Telegraph explains its list, using information from Savills, is, based on a combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

Related topics:BarnsleyHome and gardenPropertySouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice