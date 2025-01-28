Bungalow to be demolished to make way for apartment building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bungalow off the Stag Roundabout in Broom will be demolished to make way for a new apartment complex.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, located at 150 Wickersley Road in Broom, will see the construction of a two-storey apartment building, following the demolition of a bungalow which has been ‘vacant for a number of years’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants L&P Introductions Ltd were granted planning permission for the scheme on January 17 by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The plans include two 1-bedroom flats, two 2-bedroom flats, and two 3-bedroom flats. The apartments will be equipped with off-road parking for six cars, with three spaces located in an undercroft area. There are also plans for bike storage and landscaping to enhance the visual appeal of the site.

Applicants L&P Introductions Ltd were granted planning permission for the scheme on January 17 by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Two objections were received, raising concerns around overlooking, potential loss of natural light to adjoining properties, the placement of the communal bin storage and drainage, particularly from the new car parking area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant has made several amendments to the design, including a reduction to the height of the building, and the parking and bin storage areas have been rearranged to minimize the impact on the neighbouring property.

The development would also retain the existing hedgerow and garden at the front of the property.

The plans were approved by RMBC’s planning chair and vice chair on January 17.