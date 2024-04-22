Pick up as many plastic-free groceries as you can during your next food shop. Wholesalers and even some leading supermarkets now offer pasta, rice and cereals by weight – just bring your Kilner® Jar (RRP from £3) and fill up!

Today is World Earth Day (22 April) and Kilner® is proud to be taking a stance against single-use plastic and unnecessary food waste, encouraging us all to make everyday changes that make a difference.

Whether it’s giving your pantry an environmentally friendly revamp, or using surplus produce before it goes off, take a look at the top tips and

products from the kitchenware specialists at Kilner® to help to get you started.

Choosing glass containers for your pantry as opposed to plastic comes with a number of advantages. Kilner® jars, bottles and glass storage containers are made from A grade soda lime glass, which has a smooth, non-reactive surface that can be easily cleaned to ensure odours and colours do not transfer.

This means that Kilner® products look and smell as good as the day they were purchased and can be used time and time again. Also, should a

Kilner® product break, it is 100% recyclable, meaning no waste goes to landfill.

Small changes, big impact

1) Pick up as many plastic-free groceries as you can during your next food shop. Wholesalers and even some leading supermarkets now offer pasta, rice and cereals by weight – just bring your Kilner® Jar (RRP from £3) and fill up!

2) Try your hand at making your own produce with the help of the Kilner® Create & Make range (RRP from £7). Make fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir and sauerkraut as well as butter, sourdough and sauces. Free from artificial additives and preservatives, it’s never been easier to make an array of clean homemade foods.

3) Steer clear from single-use plastic water bottles. If you want fresh, cold water, just fill up your Kilner® Fridge Dispenser (RRP £26.50) and enjoy at the turn of a tap. Add citrus fruits or cucumber for a refreshing twist.

4) Avoid using plastic cutlery when on the go. Instead, invest in a Kilner® Breakfast Jar Set (RRP £10.50) or Soup Jar Set (RRP £11) which include a stainless steel spoon and spoon holder.

5) Get yourself a reusable cup and use it whenever you buy a takeaway drink or use your Kilner® Coffee Grinder (RRP £46.50) to make barista style coffee at home. For a stripped back, natural approach to coffee, watch beans turn to freshly ground

coffee in seconds.

6) Use up surplus vegetables by adding them to a Kilner® Screw Top Jar (RRP from £1.50) or Clip Top Jar (RRP from £3) and pickling or fermenting them. Easily transform carrots, celery, asparagus, cabbage, cucumber and radish into tantalisingly tangy condiments which you and your family will love. Similarly, berries and citrus fruits can be used to make homemade preserve, marmalade, and jam.

7) Grow your own nutrient-rich shoots with the Seed Sprouting Set (RRP £16). Often costly to buy from wholesalers, it really is incredibly simple to level up your cooking with sprouts such as alfalfa, broccoli, and radish for added taste and texture.