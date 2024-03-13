A Sheffield townhouse "perfect" for families or professional couples has been listed for sale in one of the city's popular, leafy suburbs.

Found on Osborne Road in Brincliffe, the home benefits from four good sized bedrooms and one lovely, modern bathroom set over three floors. It seems a wonderful property for those who love the suburban townhouse style of life.

Large windows across the property bring in a lot of natural light, creating a bright interior, especially on the ground floor where the lounge benefits from a large bay window and the kitchen/dining rooms blend into one.

It can be found on Zoopla with a guide price of £350,000. The estate agents, Whitehornes, have said it is within the catchment zones of multiple schools rated excellent by Ofsted.

