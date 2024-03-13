9 brilliant Sheffield photos inside four bedroom family home in popular Brincliffe available for £350,000

The house has four good sized bedrooms and a lovely, modern bathroom.

Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:49 GMT

A Sheffield townhouse "perfect" for families or professional couples has been listed for sale in one of the city's popular, leafy suburbs.

Found on Osborne Road in Brincliffe, the home benefits from four good sized bedrooms and one lovely, modern bathroom set over three floors. It seems a wonderful property for those who love the suburban townhouse style of life.

Large windows across the property bring in a lot of natural light, creating a bright interior, especially on the ground floor where the lounge benefits from a large bay window and the kitchen/dining rooms blend into one.

It can be found on Zoopla with a guide price of £350,000. The estate agents, Whitehornes, have said it is within the catchment zones of multiple schools rated excellent by Ofsted.

This four bedroom terraced home has been listed by Whitehornes.

1. Brincliffe

This four bedroom terraced home has been listed by Whitehornes. Photo: Zoopla

The house has been described as "perfect for a family or professional couple".

2. Lounge

The house has been described as "perfect for a family or professional couple". Photo: Zoopla

The beautiful, colour-coordinated kitchen

3. Kitchen

The beautiful, colour-coordinated kitchen Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is on the other side of this bright, spacious dining room.

4. Dining room

The kitchen is on the other side of this bright, spacious dining room. Photo: Zoopla

