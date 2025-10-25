National World Top Stories Update Saturday 25 October, 2025

Sheffield property: Bright Heeley home with split-level garden on the market for £180,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 25th Oct 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 15:58 BST

Take a look inside this two bedroom home in Heeley.

A stylish two-bedroom terraced house on Denmark Road, has gone up for sale for offers in the region of £180,000.

The home has been tastefully decorated with a bright, modern feel throughout.

Downstairs, an open-plan living and dining space opens through full-width patio doors onto a private courtyard, giving the house plenty of natural light.

The fitted kitchen includes sleek cabinets, a gas hob, an integrated oven, and space for a dining table.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a high ceiling and large windows, while the second room is currently used as a study but could easily be turned into another double bedroom.

The bathroom is modern, with metro tiles, a shaped bath and rainfall shower, and natural light from a sunlit window.

There is also a useful utility and boot room, alongside lots of storage around the home.

Outside, the split-level garden is one of the property’s standout features, with a decked area for outdoor dining and a raised gravel terrace surrounded by planters and evergreen plants for year-round greenery.

The property also offers off-street and on-street parking nearby and is close to local shops, parks and transport links.

A secure front storage space provides extra room for bikes or tools.

Take a closer look on Purplebricks here.

