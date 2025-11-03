The largest new council housing programme since the 70s has been launched in Rotherham.

Work has begun on a new affordable housing development in Maltby, as part of Rotherham Council’s goal to build 1,000 new council homes by 2027.

The project will deliver 45 homes across three sites on Larch Road, Addison Road and Elm Tree Road.

These will include a variety of modern properties, from bungalows and apartments to spacious two to four-bedroom family houses.

Designed to meet local housing needs, it marks one of the largest single investments in Maltby under the council’s housing programme.

The development will also feature air-source heat pumps and other low-carbon technologies to cut energy bills and help meet Rotherham Council’s 2040 net zero target.

Contractor GS Kelsey is delivering the scheme through Efficiency North’s EN:Procure New Build Framework, which aims to support local job creation and community benefits while streamlining construction.

Marina Inkles, commercial and contract support manager at Efficiency North, said: “Seeing construction underway at Maltby is incredibly rewarding – it’s the kind of real-world impact our frameworks are designed to make.”

Councillor Linda Beresford, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The council is committed to supporting residents with their housing needs and enabling them to live well.

“We’re on track to deliver 1,000 new council homes by summer 2027 with the biggest new council homes programme since the 1970s, and as part of this we are continually adapting to the borough’s housing needs by delivering a range of properties to local people.

“I’m delighted to see work starting on the development and equally pleased to hear about the local employment opportunities and other benefits being delivered as part of this project.”