A “stunning” four bedroom home in one of South Yorkshire’s hottest residential areas has been listed for sale at £400,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is a detached house on Wensley Road in Waverley, Rotherham, which is said to have been “perfectly designed for modern family living”.

Waverley is an effectively brand new, modern neighbourhood constructed right on Rotherham’s border to Handsworth in Sheffield, mere metres away from the estate outskirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has proven immensely popular with families. The area has a designated duck pond, pump track, community garden, central park, schools and a pub.

This "stunning" four-bed Wavelery home is for sale at £400,000. | Purplebricks

The modern development is also in touch with its history, with the Orgreave Colliery Memorial found nearby.

Purplebricks have called it a “sought-after location” and say this four-bed property currently for sale “offers an abundance of features to cater to all your needs”.

As you enter, you find yourself in the “welcoming” hallway. It provides easy access to the living room, complete with a “media wall and built-in fire”, said to be “perfect for family gatherings and relaxation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen/diner to the rear is said to be the "heart of the home". | Purplebricks

The “heart of the home” is the kitchen/diner to the rear of the property. It boasts modern fittings and lots of countertop space.

Double doors provide access to the private rear garden which has paved patio space and a small lawn space for play.

Upstairs, you find “four well-proportioned bedrooms”. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, while the three others share a “well-appointed” family bathroom.

The estate agents say it is the “perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience”.