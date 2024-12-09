Big £400,000 home on one of South Yorkshire's hottest new developments is perfect for 'modern family living'
The property is a detached house on Wensley Road in Waverley, Rotherham, which is said to have been “perfectly designed for modern family living”.
Waverley is an effectively brand new, modern neighbourhood constructed right on Rotherham’s border to Handsworth in Sheffield, mere metres away from the estate outskirts.
It has proven immensely popular with families. The area has a designated duck pond, pump track, community garden, central park, schools and a pub.
The modern development is also in touch with its history, with the Orgreave Colliery Memorial found nearby.
Purplebricks have called it a “sought-after location” and say this four-bed property currently for sale “offers an abundance of features to cater to all your needs”.
As you enter, you find yourself in the “welcoming” hallway. It provides easy access to the living room, complete with a “media wall and built-in fire”, said to be “perfect for family gatherings and relaxation”.
The “heart of the home” is the kitchen/diner to the rear of the property. It boasts modern fittings and lots of countertop space.
Double doors provide access to the private rear garden which has paved patio space and a small lawn space for play.
Upstairs, you find “four well-proportioned bedrooms”. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, while the three others share a “well-appointed” family bathroom.
The estate agents say it is the “perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience”.