Bids start at £55,000 for this three bed terraced house in Sheffield

A three bed terraced house in Sheffield is to be sold by auction with a starting price of £55,000.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:33 pm
The house on Hinde Street, Grimesthorpe, is described as an exciting opportunity to buy a property set over four floors which is ready to occupy/let out.
It is on with Auction House South Yorkshire and the brochure says: “Benefits from nearby local amenities and transport links into the city centre, also a short walk from the Northern General Hospital.”
For details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/109132 or call 0114 223 0777.