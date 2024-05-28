Where is the best place to live in Sheffield? 9 brilliant communities suggested by Star readers

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th May 2024, 05:00 BST

Popular areas like Walkley, Handsworth and Millhouses all made the list.

People in Sheffield can be extremely passionate about their local communities.

It is a city with a reputation for being welcoming and friendly - with many locals fiercely loyal to their communities and areas.

Here at The Star we like to get our readers involved in our stories on social media and the question of “Where is the best place to live in Sheffield?” is one we come back to on a regular basis - thanks to the wide range of suggestions we always get.

In May, we asked our followers where they believe the best place to live in the city is - here are nine areas they suggested.

Anne Giove suggested Crookes, Walkley and Hillsborough. "Not the poshest, but the best," she said.

1. Walkley

Jackie Drayton called Burngreave and Pitsmoor a "place with a big heart" and a "fantastic transport system and great community spirit".

2. Burngreave/Pitsmoor

Steph Hodgkinson suggested: "Stocksbridge and the places a bit further out with stunning countryside"

3. Stocksbridge

Glenn Milligan suggested Dore or Totley.

4. Dore

Glenn Milligan suggested Dore or Totley.

