People in Sheffield can be extremely passionate about their local communities.
It is a city with a reputation for being welcoming and friendly - with many locals fiercely loyal to their communities and areas.
Here at The Star we like to get our readers involved in our stories on social media and the question of “Where is the best place to live in Sheffield?” is one we come back to on a regular basis - thanks to the wide range of suggestions we always get.
In May, we asked our followers where they believe the best place to live in the city is - here are nine areas they suggested.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.