As the days begin to stretch out, that can mean only one thing - spring is on the way.
And as green-fingered gardeners across Sheffield prepare to get back to it, and carry out plans to spruce up their beloved green spaces, here is a list of some of the top-rated garden centres in the region.
Their ratings come from customer reviews on Google, and every garden centre on our list has a rating of 4.4 or higher.
Scroll through, and see if your favourite spot has made the cut.
2. Handley Rose Nurseries, Lightwood Rd, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RG
This is Sheffield's highest-rated garden centre, with an incredible 5.0 out of 5.0, from a total of 94 reviews. Sharon Glave said in her review: "Knowledgeable owner, happy to answer care questions.
Reasonably priced, and the best bit was, they had purple rose plants in various forms suitable for different locations in your garden or patio."
3. Bents Green Nurseries, 31 Muskoka Ave, Sheffield S11 7RL
Boasting a 4.9 rating from 64 reviews, Bents Green Nurseries enjoys one of the highest rating of any garden centre in Sheffield. Su Andrews posted: "We were recommended to Bents Green Garden Centre and am so glad we were. Absolutely brilliant, value for money, the staff were so helpful and friendly. Give it a go if you haven't already. We will certainly be returning."
4. Burncross Garden Centre, 235 Burncross Rd, Chapeltown, Sheffield S35 1RZ
Green-fingered Sheffielders seem to love the Burncross Garden Centre, with a rating of 4.8 from 91 Google reviews. Debbie Pratt wrote: "Always plenty of selection of seasonal plants - great fresh fruit and veg - lovely friendly and helpful staff."