Ben Bailey Homes refinance package cements growth plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire house builder, Ben Bailey Homes, has completed a £5m financing deal with the St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership to deliver its current pipeline of new homes in South Yorkshire.

This includes the 23 home Rockingham Fold development at Upper Haugh near Wentworth and the 20 home second phase of Harrop Mews, in Swinton.

“This new partnership is an important step in delivering our business plan of high-quality homes across the region and we are pleased that our values and objectives have aligned so well with St Bride’s,” said Ben Bailey/Conroy Brook CEO Richard Conroy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look forward to delivering this first round of projects and we now have a remit to acquire more sites of 30-100 units with St Bride’s going forward in the South Yorkshire region.”

The Ben Bailey Swinton show home

Ian Houston, Partner at St Bride’s Managers, said: “This is the third lending deal the Partnership has recently completed in South Yorkshire for our residential partnership and we are delighted to be supporting Ben Bailey with their growth plans to deliver more quality homes.”

The St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership has £50m of investor commitments for investment in residential assets across South Yorkshire, and continues to look for opportunities to back well-run housebuilding businesses with a track record of delivering homes in the region.

Walker Morris acted for St Bride’s and Schofield Sweeney/ Square One solicitors acted for Ben Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 1933 by founder Ben Bailey, Mexborough-based Ben Bailey Plc was Yorkshire's largest independent house builder, developing more than 700 homes a year when acquired by Gladedale in 2007.

Following the takeover and a subsequent rebrand, the Ben Bailey name disappeared completely from the construction industry but it made a return after it was acquired by the Conroy Brook Group in 2018.

The company is currently delivering Swinton phase 1, a development of 29 homes that is being developed in partnership with WDH as a mixed tenure, 100 per cent affordable scheme as well as renovating Swinton town centre in partnership with Rotherham Council to provide a new library building and renovated Civic Building.