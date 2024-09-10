The house and town are brilliantly placed for those looking to commute into cities like Sheffield. The Zoopla listing says Bakewell is “often considered the capital of the Peak District”.

On the market for £635,000, the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one open plan reception room.

Large windows around the front door create a bright entrance hall, which provides access to the sitting/dining room and kitchen, bedroom three and bedroom four/living room. At the far end of the hall is the main bathroom.

There is a staircase to the first floor which houses two bedroom suites. The master bedroom is the largest and both have en-suite bathrooms.