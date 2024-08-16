Barnsley houses: Look inside the 'grand' £700,000 residence with HEATED SWIMMING POOL now on the market

A “grand five bedroom residence” with a heated outdoor swimming pool has been listed for sale in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, for £700,000.

Found in the village of Brierley, this huge house has lots of parking space on a large, gated driveway. The Zoopla listing for this property states it comes with an “option to build another property on the plot”.

The key feature is the big heated swimming pool to the rear. Step out of the ground floor conservatory and you will find yourself next to the pool, which would make a lovely bonus for relaxing in warmer summer months.

Entering through the front door, you are greeted with a grand staircase taking you to the bedrooms and bathrooms of the first floor.

It is a central entrance hall with rooms branching off on all sides. Looking at the staircase, you have a study and downstairs bathroom to the right, the kitchen/diner ahead and a living room to your left.

An extra reception room is found in the rear corner, between the kitchen and living room, and provides access to the conservatory.

Grand five bedroom residence

Kitchen

Kitchen/diner

Living room

