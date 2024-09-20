Found on Broad Street in Hoyland, Barnsley, this “spectacular” home is one of the most expensive in the town. It is listed on Zoopla by Roebucks Estate Agents and is said to be “full of charm and character”.
A private road leads up to the electronic security gate at the end of the driveway. It grants you access to the expansive plot which also includes stables and numerous other outbuildings.
The ground floor of this incredible property consists of the hall, a study, lounge, dining room, snug, kitchen and utility room.
On the first floor you find all five of the bedrooms, a shower room and a bathroom. There are two “loft rooms” on the second floor which could be used as a sixth and seventh bedroom if needed.
Below ground, there are two cellars for storage.
