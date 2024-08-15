Found in the village of Thurgoland, the rear garden of the house would offer an excellent spot to begin paddling down river in a canoe or kayak. It is described as a “true gem” on Zoopla thanks to its open access to the Don.

The garden has lovely sitting areas over two levels, with the house and highest point in the garden a comfortable distance above the surface of the river.

The accommodation is very spacious. The ground floor features an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, lounge, dining room, garden room and garage.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom is the largest and comes with an en-suite bathroom and study.

One other bedroom has a shower en-suite, whilst a large family bathroom is situated to the rear of the first floor.