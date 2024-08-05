Found on High Street in Thurnscoe, this “beautifully appointed property” is listed with Purplebricks and is close to a number of local amenities.

The home is being sold via a online auction with GOTO Properties.

On the ground floor you will find a lounge, kitchen, wc, dining room and sitting/family room. Up the stairs there are the three bedrooms, including the spacious master bedroom, and a bathroom.

The property comes with a paved rear garden, currently housing a shed, summer house and pizza oven.

To the front is a long driveway with artificial lawn and a garage.