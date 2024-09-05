This huge family home in Monk Bretton, listed with Purplebricks, is just a short walk away from the Dearne Valley Country Park - “which is a perfect place for dog walkers and families alike”.

The accommodation, found on Helston Crescent, is set over two floors. All five bedrooms (all doubles) are found on the first floor.

Bedroom one has a en-suite and a large family bathroom is found off of the landing.

The ground floor consists of a large, grand entrance hall, a study/television room, a lounge, a huge kitchen/diner and a utility room.

A spacious private garden can be found to the rear with a sheltered patio area. This space is home to a hot tub - offering an excellent space to relax.