Barnsley homes: 'Luxurious' £500,000 mega-home with HOT TUB listed for sale near Dearne Valley Country Park

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:52 BST

A five bedroom “forever home” described as the “epitome of luxurious living” has been listed for sale in Barnsley for £500,000.

This huge family home in Monk Bretton, listed with Purplebricks, is just a short walk away from the Dearne Valley Country Park - “which is a perfect place for dog walkers and families alike”.

The accommodation, found on Helston Crescent, is set over two floors. All five bedrooms (all doubles) are found on the first floor.

Bedroom one has a en-suite and a large family bathroom is found off of the landing.

The ground floor consists of a large, grand entrance hall, a study/television room, a lounge, a huge kitchen/diner and a utility room.

A spacious private garden can be found to the rear with a sheltered patio area. This space is home to a hot tub - offering an excellent space to relax.

