11 beautiful Barnsley photos inside classic and contemporary mega-home within communting distance of Sheffield

It is not far from Barnsley, making it perfectly commutable for anyone working in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:48 GMT

A huge home in rural South Yorkshire mixing classic and contemporary has been listed on the market for less than £1,000,000.

Found on Jebb Lane in Haigh, Barnsley, this four bedroom, three bathroom mega-home has been listed on Zoopla for £950,000.

Looking through the listing's photos, the property has excellently combined classic and contemporary - with exposed beams and wooden features offering a traditional, cottage-like vibe and the large windows, open plan living spaces and new bathrooms providing the modern look.

It is sat in a large plot with extensive gardens and surrounded by countryside. The ground floor consists of a hall, pantry, kitchen/dining room, snug, boot room, dining room and sitting room.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms will be found alongside three bathrooms (including two en-suites).

Take a look inside!

This home is listed for less than £1,000,000 in Barnsley.

1. Jebb Lane

This home is listed for less than £1,000,000 in Barnsley. Photo: Zoopla

The snug is the largest reception room in this house.

2. Snug

The snug is the largest reception room in this house. Photo: Zoopla

The sitting room provides access to the expansive grounds of the property.

3. Sitting room

The sitting room provides access to the expansive grounds of the property. Photo: Zoopla

The open plan kitchen/diner is a classic feature in a modern home.

4. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen/diner is a classic feature in a modern home. Photo: Zoopla

