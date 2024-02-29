A huge home in rural South Yorkshire mixing classic and contemporary has been listed on the market for less than £1,000,000.

Found on Jebb Lane in Haigh, Barnsley, this four bedroom, three bathroom mega-home has been listed on Zoopla for £950,000.

Looking through the listing's photos, the property has excellently combined classic and contemporary - with exposed beams and wooden features offering a traditional, cottage-like vibe and the large windows, open plan living spaces and new bathrooms providing the modern look.

It is sat in a large plot with extensive gardens and surrounded by countryside. The ground floor consists of a hall, pantry, kitchen/dining room, snug, boot room, dining room and sitting room.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms will be found alongside three bathrooms (including two en-suites).

Take a look inside!

1 . Jebb Lane This home is listed for less than £1,000,000 in Barnsley. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Snug The snug is the largest reception room in this house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The sitting room provides access to the expansive grounds of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales