A charming, historic farmhouse in rural South Yorkshire has been listed for sale with a guide price of £595,000.

The property is found on Church Street in Carlton, Barnsley - a short commute to the town centre and less than an hour to Sheffield. It has four double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The listing on Zoopla has described the house has being "packed with period features" as it dates back as far as the 17th century.

The ground floor consists of two sitting rooms, a dining room, garden room, kitchen, w.c, pantry, utility room, garage and a workshop.

Upstairs, the four double bedrooms are accompanied by a large bathroom and study. Bedroom one benefits from an en-suite.

