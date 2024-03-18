12 charming Barnsley photos inside cosy rural farmhouse within commuting distance of Sheffield

You could commute to Sheffield in less than an hour.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT

A charming, historic farmhouse in rural South Yorkshire has been listed for sale with a guide price of £595,000.

The property is found on Church Street in Carlton, Barnsley - a short commute to the town centre and less than an hour to Sheffield. It has four double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The listing on Zoopla has described the house has being "packed with period features" as it dates back as far as the 17th century.

The ground floor consists of two sitting rooms, a dining room, garden room, kitchen, w.c, pantry, utility room, garage and a workshop.

Upstairs, the four double bedrooms are accompanied by a large bathroom and study. Bedroom one benefits from an en-suite.

1. "Packed with amazing period features"

This 17th century farmhouse is "full of history". Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen

The charming home has a large, bright kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

3. Dining space

The kitchen is well-equipped with plenty of storage. Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining room

The room next door to the kitchen is the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

