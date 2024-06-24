Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Avant Homes has launched a new four-bedroom semi-detached showhome at its £28m, Hay Green Park development in Birdwell, near Barnsley.

Located on Hay Green Lane between Tankersley and Birdwell, the 113-home development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient properties.

Prices range from £244,995 for a semi-detached two-bedroom Ferndale house type to £334,995 for a four-bedroom detached Walbrough. In total, the development features 12 of Avant Homes house types.

Prospective buyers can now visit a three-storey Netherton showhome to experience one of the housebuilder’s properties at first hand.

Now open - Avant Homes has opened its Netherton showhome at Hay Green Park

On the ground floor, the Netherton’s spacious hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, flexible room for dining and entertainment and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a private lounge room with a large window, a modern WC and generous storage cupboard.

The first floor comprises a double-bedroom with ensuite shower room, two sizeable single-bedrooms and a family bathroom featuring full height tiling and contemporary bathtub.

The Netherton’s spacious main bedroom is located on the second floor and has a large ensuite shower room. The room commands the whole of the second floor and Velux windows provide the room with ample natural light.

Relaxing sleep - the Netherton's spacious main bedroom comes with a large ensuite shower room

Selected plots at Hay Green Park are available with Avant Homes’ My Move Made Easy incentive. This sees the housebuilder work with potential buyers to find the right estate agent and to sell their current home, including paying the fees.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Our objective as a housebuilder is to build quality new homes for everyone. Hay Green Park is a great example of how taking this approach works as the development is very popular with a range of buyers from those acquiring their first home to families and downsizers.

“Our Netherton show home provides prospective buyers with an opportunity to experience what living in one of our homes at Hay Green Park would be like.

“It also demonstrates the features all homes at the development have such as generous rooms, exclusively designed kitchens, French doors and integrated appliances.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the showhome so they can see for themselves the community we are building within Birdwell and to discuss how we can help make their next ideal move a reality.”