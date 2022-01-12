Auction's £600,000 guide for farm buildings south of Sheffield with permission to convert into homes
A dilapidated farmstead on the outskirts of Chesterfield, which has full planning permission for five houses, will be sold at auction.
Manor Syck Farm at Church Street North, Old Whittington has a guide price of £600,00 to £650,000.
The lot, which includes a farmhouse and barns set in 2.25 acres and a paddock of 4.18 acres, will feature in an online auction on January 25, 2022, at 9am.
Planning permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2012 for a scheme which includes three converted barns, a renovated farmhouse and a new build dwelling with paddock.
The existing buildings are set in a semi-rural location and have excellent views to the rear.
Manor Syck Farm will be auctioned by Mark Jenkinson & Sons. For further details, go to www.markjenkinson.co.uk or call 0114 276 0151.
READ THIS: Barn conversion in village near Chesterfield offers five-bedroom dream home for family – yours for £635,000.