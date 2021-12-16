Auction postponed of six bedroom house 'a stones throw away from Sheffield city centre'

The sale of a fully let house in a Sheffield student village by auction was postponed.

By Rob Hollingworth
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:29 pm

The property is on Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, is described as being ‘in Sheffield' s desirable student village’ and had a guide price of £125,000.

It was due to be auctioned online by Auction House South Yorkshire but the sale was postponed.

For details of future auctions call 0114 223 0777.

The property is unit 69, 200 Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park.
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire