A large family home with a contemporary interior design has been listed on the property market for £450,000.

Found on North Farm Court in Aston, Rotherham, this four bedroom home is in close proximity to a number of good schools - mostly primary schools - and some excellent local amenities.

A Zoopla listing has described the house as the “perfect family home”. The bedrooms are joined by two reception rooms and two bathrooms, not including a downstairs W.C.

One of the standout rooms is the kitchen/diner. The modern open plan concept is enhanced by a large bi-fold door which opens out to the garden, making it one with the patio seating area outside.

All four bedrooms are found on the first floor. Bedroom one is accompanied by a lovely en-suite shower room, whilst the other bedrooms surround a family bathroom off the centre of the landing.

Outside the front, a good sized driveway provides off street parking and space to access a detached garage.

1 . "Good schools nearby" This large family home has a number of primary schools close by. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen A large kitchen/dining room is found to the rear of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Garden The bi-fold doors open up to create a seamless transition from the kitchen to an outdoor seating area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales