An incredibly unique, modern, four bedroom home near Chesterfield has hit the housing market for just shy of £1,000,000.

The Fold, found on Cripton Lane in Ashover, is just a 40 minute drive from Sheffield city centre, making it an excellent family home for someone who works in the city and doesn’t mind a commute.

It is listed on Redbrik, who describe it as a “fine example of modern contemporary architecture”. It has a guide price of £950,000.

It has three floors. The lower ground floor is accessible from the driveway using a door next to the double garage - which further leads into a home gym and a boiler room.

The ground floor is accessible from the main door on the side of the house. It puts you into the large, bright entrance hall with a winding staircase giving you immediate access to the first floor, or a door to the right heading into the kitchen.

The kitchen/diner is huge. There is a lot of space and storage and it heads out onto the patio to the front of the house.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor. Bedroom one is accompanied by an en-suite, whilst the second bathroom is found off the landing.

A bright lounge is found to the front of the first floor, directly above the kitchen/diner. It’s elevated position and enormous floor-to-ceiling windows offer stupendous views over the Amber Valley.

