Apartment in popular Sheffield suburb up for sale - with a starting price of just £45,000
A one bedroom apartment in a popular Sheffield suburb is to be auctioned with a starting price of £45,000.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:56 pm
The apartment is in Washington Road, Sharrow, and is described as a superb opportunity to buy as it is let and occupied by a single working tenant paying £400 per calendar month with the potential to increase to £450/£500 per calendar month.
The property will be auctioned online on July 29. Bidders must register with Auction House South Yorkshire. For details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/109157 or call 0114 223 0777.