Antiques: Football memorabilia is widely collected especially pre 1950

Sporting memorabilia is a growing collector’s field, many of us enjoy watching Wimbledon and I have been lucky enough to attend the tournament twice including a ladies final match.

Sporting memorabilia

Tennis, despite being a relatively young game (invented in 1874 by Major Walter Wingfield), has many avid memorabilia collectors and early rackets are very sought after. From the mid-1870s and the 1930s the shape of the tennis racket changed enormously, so early examples with their asymmetrical heads can be very valuable regardless of any association with a known player. Those however associated with legendary players like Fred Perry are a true collectors dream, and can attract thousands of pounds at auction.

Presentation trophies too are collectable though novelty items which reflect the popularity of the early game are also of interest. Teapots, clocks and particularly jewellery were produced, a wide range of which featured racket and ball motifs.

Like Wisden’s Almanack for cricket, tennis has Ayres’ Lawn Tennis Almanack, edited by Wallis Myers. Unlike Wisden’s, which is still going, it was only published from 1908 to 1938, the year that Myers died. Despite this, to realise good prices in the auction room today the Almanack must be in mint condition and a full set is desirable.

Wimbledon specific memorabilia is always collectable. Programmes from the 1930s and earlier are now very rare and a must for collectors. A particularly popular programme would be from the first Championship held at the present site in Church Road in 1922.

Football memorabilia is another widely collected sport especially items pre 1950 such as programmes, tickets, caps, team photographs, autographs etc. Often fans will collect memorabilia from their favourite club as always condition is key and provenance is an important factor when dealing with autographs.