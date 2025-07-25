Affordable Gleadless Townend home with garden and driveway, near tram stop, hits the market at £168,000
A two-bedroom semi-detached home in Gleadless Townend has gone up for sale for just £168,000 – offering buyers a rare opportunity to secure a spacious property with a large garden, private driveway and excellent transport links to Sheffield city centre.
The property, located just an eight-minute walk from the White Lane tram stop, features a bright living room, rear kitchen-diner, and a ground floor WC – as well as an external outhouse, ideal for storage or utility space.
Upstairs, there are two generous double bedrooms and a modern bathroom, making it an ideal first home for young families, couples or investors looking to get on the Sheffield property ladder.
Just a 15-minute walk from Charnock Recreation Grounds and a short drive from Graves Park, the house is well-placed for those looking to enjoy the city’s green spaces.
Buses from Jaunty Avenue also offer a 20-minute journey to The Moor, making city centre access convenient for commuters.
With Sheffield’s average house price now around £220,000, this property offers exceptional value in a well-connected area, especially for young families and commuters.
Take a closer look on Purplebricks.
