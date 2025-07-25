This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A spacious two-bed semi with a large garden and excellent transport links has gone on the market in Gleadless Townend for just £168,000.

The property, located just an eight-minute walk from the White Lane tram stop, features a bright living room, rear kitchen-diner, and a ground floor WC – as well as an external outhouse, ideal for storage or utility space.

Upstairs, there are two generous double bedrooms and a modern bathroom, making it an ideal first home for young families, couples or investors looking to get on the Sheffield property ladder.

Just a 15-minute walk from Charnock Recreation Grounds and a short drive from Graves Park, the house is well-placed for those looking to enjoy the city’s green spaces.

Buses from Jaunty Avenue also offer a 20-minute journey to The Moor, making city centre access convenient for commuters.

With Sheffield’s average house price now around £220,000, this property offers exceptional value in a well-connected area, especially for young families and commuters.

Take a closer look on Purplebricks.