A guide to the best fruit and veg to grow on balconies
Brits with small outdoor spaces wanting to grow delicious fruit and veg are being urged to utilise their balconies to produce a fresh edible garden.
The outdoors experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have compiled their top crops for renters and those with limited outdoor space.
Large gardens are not essential for growing fruit and veggies, meaning those with limited space can still benefit from the financial and mental health benefits of growing their own edible garden.
A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “Many people think a big garden with top-quality raised beds are necessary for growing a selection of fruit and veg - but they are wrong.
“One of the most rewarding parts of gardening is using homegrown produce in your kitchen, and there is no need to miss out on this if you only have a balcony.
“We have rounded up a list of the best fruit and veggies that even those with the smallest outdoor spaces can still grow.”
GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk’s top picks for green-fingered balcony owners:
Root vegetables
Contrary to popular belief, raised garden beds are not essential for growing veggies such as carrots, turnips, potatoes and parsnips. Balconies are a great place to harvest root vegetables - ensure the pots used for your crops are at least 40cm deep to give the vegetables enough room to grow.
Tomatoes
Growing tomatoes, especially the cherry variety, are ideal for balcony owners as they love the sun but must be covered from the rain. Tomatoes also grow well when potted so they are perfect for those with a small space to plant. Once harvested, keep tomatoes outside of the fridge or else they will lose flavour quickly.
Peppers and chillies
Add some delicious flavours to the kitchen by planting homegrown peppers and chillies. These plants require hours of sunlight, so they can be placed in pots on sunny window sills inside. Use different varieties of peppers and chillies to add fabulous colours to the balcony.
Strawberries
Strawberries are one of the most straightforward fruits to grow on balconies, producing tasty results, and there are several easy ways to plant them. Use only 20cm of special strawberry compost, or use a pot which has been specifically designed for strawberry plants. Those with a smaller balcony should try hanging baskets and ensure to give the strawberries at least 30cm of depth and width to grow.
Climbing fruits
Consider sowing climbing fruit plants to utilise the balcony wall for extra space saving in the outdoor space. Make your own colourful and mouth-watering fruit garden outside and plant raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries and grapes.
Herbs
Herbs grow fantastically in containers, making them ideal for planting in small spaces such as on balconies or window sills. Herbs are straightforward plants and do not require much attention. Add a lovely smell to the outside space by choosing to grow herbs, which will make dinners extra tasty by using homegrown flavours.
Fruit trees
Don’t think that fruited trees are reserved for those with a large outdoor space. Dwarf fruit trees are ideal as they never grow above 1.5 metres yet still produce a lot of fresh, flavoursome produce. Choose dwarf trees such as apricots, cherries, peaches and pears. Varieties of columnar trees are also perfect for balconies as they grow in a narrow shape.