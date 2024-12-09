A first look at Forge's newest homes in Waverley
These new visuals offer buyers an early glimpse into the cutting-edge scheme. Comprising 32 fully electric, two and three-bedroom terraced homes, each property has been carefully designed with sustainability at its core, powered entirely by electric energy solutions.
The images showcase the spacious, Fuse Studio designed interiors of each home, which balance maximised space with an open, airy feel, capturing Forge’s vision of modern living.
Toby Brown from Forge New Homes commented: “We’re thrilled to unveil these images of Waverley Green, giving potential buyers an exciting preview of what’s to come. Our homes are designed to foster a seamless, adaptable lifestyle that suits residents now and well into the future.”
Waverley Green’s 1.5-acre site will be part of a vibrant, sustainable community enriched with local amenities, including cafés, restaurants, bars, a convenience store, a pharmacy, a nursery, retail outlets, and a medical centre. This amenity-rich development aims to nurture a strong sense of community, providing everything needed for a flourishing new neighbourhood.
Peter Massie, Senior Development Manager – Yorkshire & Central, from Harworth Group added: “Our vision for Waverley is to create a vibrant new area. I am thrilled to see these newest images to complement that vision; Forge has a proven track record of delivering high-quality homes tailored for modern families, and we are pleased to be working alongside Forge and Crucible Homes Estate Agents.”
Lindum Group has been appointed to build the new homes on behalf of Forge. Forge and Lindum Group have aligned values and will work collaboratively to deliver quality, sustainable homes for customers.
The first homes are expected to be available for reservation in early 2025, with a show home onsite due to open in early summer 2025 and the scheme scheduled for completion in November 2025. Properties will feature free-flowing layouts, private south-facing gardens, parking spaces, and EV charging points.
Access to outdoor spaces is a priority, with plenty of landscaped communal areas and footpaths that encourage residents to connect with one another.
Waverley Green marks Forge New Homes’ fourth development in the Sheffield City Region, a location renowned for its excellent connectivity and proximity to Sheffield Parkway. Funding for this project was awarded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) from the SYMCA Brownfield Housing Fund.
To register interest in the homes, contact Crucible Homes on 01709 794 203 or email [email protected]