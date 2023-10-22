News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Pensioner found dead in North Derbyshire home after severe flooding
Unfair stick and more injury woe - Blades talking points post-Man U
One five and a few 7’s in United player ratings in battling Man U loss
Devastation as Sir Bobby Charlton dies before Manchester United game
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled

9 terrific photos inside the three bedroom Sheffield family home in the 'highly popular' Norton Lees area

The family home even has off street parking for two cars.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:05 BST

A three bedroom family home in Sheffield has been listed for sale with a guide price of £320,000.

The property is found in Norton Lees, S8, on a new and "highly popular" estate. It comes with two bathrooms and has been described as "tastefully decorated" throughout on the Zoopla listing.

There are three floors, with entry grant to the ground floor which consists of the lounge and kitchen/diner. There is a w.c and small entrance hall as well, and the kitchen provides access to the large garden via a set of french doors.

The first floor has two of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom two is positioned to the rear of the house and is large enough for a double bed, whilst three is situated at the front and is a single room.

The second and final floor is the master bedroom. It features a large bedroom space and a modern corner en-suite.

This home in popular Norton Lees is now for sale. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. New to the market

This home in popular Norton Lees is now for sale. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The bright accommodation is set over three levels. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Lounge

The bright accommodation is set over three levels. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The home benefits from an easy-to-navigate layout. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Entry hall

The home benefits from an easy-to-navigate layout. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen offers access to the rear garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen offers access to the rear garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyZoopla