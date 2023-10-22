The family home even has off street parking for two cars.

A three bedroom family home in Sheffield has been listed for sale with a guide price of £320,000.

The property is found in Norton Lees, S8, on a new and "highly popular" estate. It comes with two bathrooms and has been described as "tastefully decorated" throughout on the Zoopla listing.

There are three floors, with entry grant to the ground floor which consists of the lounge and kitchen/diner. There is a w.c and small entrance hall as well, and the kitchen provides access to the large garden via a set of french doors.

The first floor has two of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom two is positioned to the rear of the house and is large enough for a double bed, whilst three is situated at the front and is a single room.

The second and final floor is the master bedroom. It features a large bedroom space and a modern corner en-suite.

