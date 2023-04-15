The Steel City is now regarded as one of the most in-demand places to live in the country.
You responded in your hundreds and we can now reveal the top nine most in demand neighbourhoods in the city, according to your votes.
1. Woodseats
Pamela Ejogbamu said: "I’ve lived at Woodseats and now live in Meersbrook. Love both areas. Great people, great shops, parks, cafes, restaurants - I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now." Photo: Jim Gibbs
2. Gleadless Valley
Mum Melissa Francis-Edge said: "I've lived in a lot of areas and I'm happy on Gleadless Valley. A lot of bad things are said about the area but it's actually a close community and I like it here!" Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Norton Lees
Gail Wilson said: "Where I live now is Norton Lees, very quiet, friendly and everyone pulls together. Beautiful views too." Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Abbeydale Road
The staff at Cole's Corner, the independent record shop and cafe bar on Abbeydale Road, might be biased as they said: "Right here! #FabbeydaleRoad" Photo: Bruce Rollinson