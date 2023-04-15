News you can trust since 1887
9 of the best places to live in Sheffield including Woodseats and Norton Lees - according to our readers

The Steel City is now regarded as one of the most in-demand places to live in the country.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

So we asked Star readers on Facebook and Twitter if they could live anywhere in Sheffield where would that be?

You responded in your hundreds and we can now reveal the top nine most in demand neighbourhoods in the city, according to your votes.

Pamela Ejogbamu said: "I’ve lived at Woodseats and now live in Meersbrook. Love both areas. Great people, great shops, parks, cafes, restaurants - I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now."

1. Woodseats

Mum Melissa Francis-Edge said: "I've lived in a lot of areas and I'm happy on Gleadless Valley. A lot of bad things are said about the area but it's actually a close community and I like it here!"

2. Gleadless Valley

Gail Wilson said: "Where I live now is Norton Lees, very quiet, friendly and everyone pulls together. Beautiful views too."

3. Norton Lees

The staff at Cole's Corner, the independent record shop and cafe bar on Abbeydale Road, might be biased as they said: "Right here! #FabbeydaleRoad"

4. Abbeydale Road

