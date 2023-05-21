9 of the best places to live in Sheffield including Crosspool and Lodge Moor - according to our readers

The Sheffield property market is booming and the Steel City is now regarded as one of the most in-demand places to live in the country.
You responded in your hundreds and we can now reveal the top 9 most in demand neighbourhoods in the city, according to your votes.
1. Woodseats
Pamela Ejogbamu said: "I’ve lived at Woodseats and now live in Meersbrook. Love both areas. Great people, great shops, parks, cafes, restaurants - I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now." Photo: Jim Gibbs
2. Gleadless Valley
Mum Melissa Francis-Edge said: "I've lived in a lot of areas and I'm happy on Gleadless Valley. A lot of bad things are said about the area but it's actually a close community and I like it here!" Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Crosspool
Photographer Paul Wray said: "Crosspool, where I grew up!" Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Abbeydale Road
The staff at Cole's Corner, the independent record shop and cafe bar on Abbeydale Road, might be biased as they said: "Right here! #FabbeydaleRoad" Photo: Bruce Rollinson