News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

9 of the best places to live in Sheffield - according to our readers

The Sheffield property market is booming and the Steel City is now regarded as one of the most in-demand places to live in the country.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

So we asked Star readers on Facebook and Twitter if they could live anywhere in Sheffield where would that be?

You responded in your hundreds and we can now reveal the top 9 most in demand neighbourhoods in the city, according to your votes.

1. Woodseats

Pamela Ejogbamu said: "I’ve lived at Woodseats and now live in Meersbrook. Love both areas. Great people, great shops, parks, cafes, restaurants - I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now."

Photo: Jim Gibbs

Photo Sales

2. Norton Lees

Gail Wilson said: "Where I live now is Norton Lees, very quiet, friendly and everyone pulls together. Beautiful views too."

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Gleadless Valley

Mum Melissa Francis-Edge said: "I've lived in a lot of areas and I'm happy on Gleadless Valley. A lot of bad things are said about the area but it's actually a close community and I like it here!"

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Crosspool

Photographer Paul Wray said: "Crosspool, where I grew up!"

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldTwitterFacebook