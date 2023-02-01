The Sheffield property market is booming and the Steel City is now regarded as one of the most in-demand places to live in the country.
You responded in your hundreds and we can now reveal the top 9 most in demand neighbourhoods in the city, according to your votes.
1. Woodseats
Pamela Ejogbamu said: "I’ve lived at Woodseats and now live in Meersbrook. Love both areas. Great people, great shops, parks, cafes, restaurants - I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now."
Photo: Jim Gibbs
2. Norton Lees
Gail Wilson said: "Where I live now is Norton Lees, very quiet, friendly and everyone pulls together. Beautiful views too."
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Gleadless Valley
Mum Melissa Francis-Edge said: "I've lived in a lot of areas and I'm happy on Gleadless Valley. A lot of bad things are said about the area but it's actually a close community and I like it here!"
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Crosspool
Photographer Paul Wray said: "Crosspool, where I grew up!"
Photo: Dean Atkins