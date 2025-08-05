9 homes for sale near Sheffield award-winning Silverdale school

By Ciara Healy
Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:38 BST

Families looking to settle down in Sheffield’s south-west may want to focus their search near Silverdale School, one of the region’s most sought-after schools.

Silverdale School, a comprehensive secondary school and sixth form with over 1,600 pupils, has garnered national attention for its academic excellence.

The school was named The Sunday Times North State Secondary School of the Year, and recently ranked second among comprehensive schools across all four Yorkshire counties.

With such glowing accolades, it’s no surprise that demand for homes in the area is strong - particularly among families hoping to secure a place for their children.

While catchment areas in Sheffield are determined by a number of things, being near a school remains a top priority for many buyers.

Here are nine properties currently on the market within close reach of Silverdale School:

1. £550,000 - five bedroom two bath/shower roomed bay windowed period semi detached home, described as 'fabulous'

£550,000 - five bedroom two bath/shower roomed bay windowed period semi detached home, described as 'fabulous' | Zoopla

2. £400,000 - 4 bed semi-detached house for sale with conservatory.

£400,000 - 4 bed semi-detached house for sale with conservatory. | Zoopla

3. £850,000 - "Absolutely stunning" five double bedroom two bathroom detached double fronted family home.

£850,000 - "Absolutely stunning" five double bedroom two bathroom detached double fronted family home. | Zoopla

4. £620,000 - Five bedroom semi detached house with beautiful garden and cellar.

£620,000 - Five bedroom semi detached house with beautiful garden and cellar. | Zoopla

