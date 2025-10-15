New research from the Property DriveBuy reveals that the city suburb is one of the most popular places to buy a house in the UK.

The research ranked the busiest postcodes for market activity by region.

In Yorkshire, the clear hotspot is Sheffield’s S6 postcode, covering Hillsborough, which saw 58 property sales in the latest data.

The analysis highlights the significant difference in market demand between neighbouring postcode districts, meaning those struggling to secure a property in a competitive postcode could find success just across the road.

For instance, while Croydon’s CRO postcode saw 114 sales in August, the neighbouring CR2 recorded just 44, demonstrating how shifting focus to a nearby area can dramatically improve a buyer’s chances.

With Hillsborough leading the way in Yorkshire, here’s a look at some of the most popular houses currently on the market there.

