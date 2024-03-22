9 great Sheffield photos inside Frecheville family home with a bar, four bedrooms and modern finish

The house has a cosy bar room.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 06:21 GMT

A four bedroom family home in Sheffield has been listed for sale for just under £360,000.

Found a short distance from Birley Moor Road on Fox Lane in Frecheville, this home is close to numerous local amenities. The Zoopla listing has a guide price of £359,995.

It has a lovely, modern interior with white, bright walls which reflect natural light back into each of the rooms. The four bedrooms on the first floor are all good sizes and are joined by a family bathroom - bedroom one benefits from an en-suite.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Accessible from the garden, the key, unique feature in this house is the cosy bar room.

This modern home is located a short distance from the amenities of Birley Moor Road.

1. Community

This modern home is located a short distance from the amenities of Birley Moor Road. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The light colours of the entrance hall reflect the light back into the room giving a very bright appearance.

2. Hall

The light colours of the entrance hall reflect the light back into the room giving a very bright appearance. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a lovely, modern finish and shares this space with a dining area.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has a lovely, modern finish and shares this space with a dining area. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
On the other side of the property is the lounge.

4. Lounge

On the other side of the property is the lounge. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldZooplaProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.