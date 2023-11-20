The estate agents at Butlers love the modern bathroom and kitchen with "sleek finishes".

A four bedroom home in a popular village just outside Sheffield has been listed for sale for £240,000.

Found on High Street in Killamarsh, this property is said to be a "wonderful opportunity" for a growing family. It has a warm appearance, yet also feels open and elegant with the high ceilings.

Writing on the Zoopla listing, the estate agents at Butlers raved about the modern kitchen and bathroom. They complimented the "sleek finishes" and storage space in the kitchen, as well as the luxuriousness of the bathroom.

There is a double driveway to the rear of the house, providing plenty of space for a family with more than one car.

There are gardens to the front and rear - with the back garden being largely paved to promote al fresco dining, whilst a section of artificial grass perfects this "low maintenance" garden.

It is listed for sale with a guide price of £240,000.

1 . Excellent family home This "delightful" family home presents a "wonderful opportunity" for a growing family. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The house is "stunning" and has a lovely cosy vibe. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Dining room It has been designed for "optimal functionality". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom The main bedroom is very spacious. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales