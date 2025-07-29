9 amazing fixer-upper cottages for sale in Derbyshire which you could make your dream house

By Robert Cumber

Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:05 BST

If you’re looking for your dream house at a bargain price, a fixer-upper could be the solution.

There are some amazing properties around Derbyshire waiting for you to add your unique stamp.

You can search on Zoopla for ‘fixer-upper’ homes, which require a little TLC to unlock their full potential.

Some need only minor modernisation, while in other cases major renovations are required.

We’ve put together a gallery showing some of the most beautiful cottages for sale within Derbyshire that are listed as ‘fixer-uppers’.

Several are in some of the area’s most sought-after villages, nestled in the pretty Peak District countryside, often with charming gardens and spectacular views.

Perhaps your dream home is among them.

If you’re looking for a new home in Derbyshire, you might want to check out this list of great market towns with railway stations.

This charming home in the pretty town of Whaley Bridge has bundles of potential. There's no shortage of space, with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms and a conservatory. The unique stone double-fronted cottage is handily located for the town's amenities and commuter links, including the railway station. There are also four stone outbuildings, a rear garden and another piece of land across the road with great views. The property requires 'some upgrading and modernisation' but could be a stunning home with a little work.

1. Old Road, Whaley Bridge - £445,000

This charming home in the pretty town of Whaley Bridge has bundles of potential. There's no shortage of space, with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms and a conservatory. The unique stone double-fronted cottage is handily located for the town's amenities and commuter links, including the railway station. There are also four stone outbuildings, a rear garden and another piece of land across the road with great views. The property requires 'some upgrading and modernisation' but could be a stunning home with a little work. | Gascoigne Halman/Zoopla Photo: Gascoigne Halman/Zoopla

This two-bedroom detached cottage in popular Glossop enjoys a secluded setting close to the town centre but with the majestic Peak District countryside on your doorstep. There's a pretty garden, a spacious detached garage and 'fantastic potential for improvement and personalisation'.

2. Glossop Road, Glossop - £285,000

This two-bedroom detached cottage in popular Glossop enjoys a secluded setting close to the town centre but with the majestic Peak District countryside on your doorstep. There's a pretty garden, a spacious detached garage and 'fantastic potential for improvement and personalisation'. | Home Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Home Estate Agents/Zoopla

This two-bedroom terraced cottage in the popular village of Spondon, on the outskirts of Derby, is for sale by auction, with a guide price of £100,000. It requires full renovation, but with two reception rooms, a rear garden and a great location, near good schools and local amenities, it has bundles of potential.

3. Chapel Lane, Spondon - £100,000

This two-bedroom terraced cottage in the popular village of Spondon, on the outskirts of Derby, is for sale by auction, with a guide price of £100,000. It requires full renovation, but with two reception rooms, a rear garden and a great location, near good schools and local amenities, it has bundles of potential. | Ashley Adams/Zoopla Photo: Ashley Adams/Zoopla

This charming stone cottage in the historic Peak District village of Birchover has three bedrooms and a modest garden and outhouse. It has oodles of character but there's plenty of scope for updating.

4. Main Street, Birchover - £220,000

This charming stone cottage in the historic Peak District village of Birchover has three bedrooms and a modest garden and outhouse. It has oodles of character but there's plenty of scope for updating. | Fidler Taylor/Zoopla Photo: Fidler Taylor/Zoopla

