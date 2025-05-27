Sheffield Property: 5 bed Hillsborough home with breathtaking hillside views hits market for £380k

By Ciara Healy
Published 27th May 2025, 14:29 BST

A substantial five-bedroom end-of-terrace house on Clarence Road, Sheffield, has just been listed for £380,000 — offering generous space, modern comforts and a prime location near Hillsborough’s bustling high street

Situated in the sought-after S6 postcode, just a seven-minute walk from the green open spaces of Hillsborough Park, the home combines convenience with room to grow.

For families, house-sharers, or buyers looking for investment potential, this large property offers exceptional value for its size.

The property features two welcoming reception rooms and an extended kitchen.

With two bathrooms, including one en-suite, plus a separate ground-floor toilet, the layout is designed with comfort and practicality in mind.

The gated rear courtyard leads to a large garage, providing secure storage or workshop potential. There’s also off-road parking adjacent to the house - a rare perk in this popular area.

Clarence Road is just a short stroll from Hillsborough's many shops, cafes and amenities, as well as excellent transport links via the Supertram and bus routes.

With schools and green spaces nearby, the location offers the perfect balance of urban convenience and community feel.

Take a further look at the property here.

5 bedroom end of terrace house - Clarence Road, Sheffield, S6 4QE

