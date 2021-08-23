43 properties due to be sold at Sheffield auction - including school buildings, former B&B and shops

Former school buildings and an advice centre are among the Sheffield lots on offer in an online September auction.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:08 pm

City firm Mark Jenkinson will hold the auction on September 7 and 43 properties are due to go under the hammer.

They include former school buildings in Grenoside, town houses, a shops and house development opportunity in Gleadless and the former Firth Park advice centre.

Also due to be auctioned are a bungalow, terraced house, city centre office and former bed and breakfast guest house in Broomhall.

We have picked 10 of the best, which if they hit the guide price would raise £2.23 million. Sales at previous auctions have hit £5million. You must register to bid and for details should email [email protected] or visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-7th-september-2021/#lots or call 0114 276 0151.

1. Substantial

The former Firth Park Advice Centre on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, has a guide price of £95,000. It is described as a substantial inner terrace with ground floor extension which is office accommodation.

2. Shop and flat

The property on Glossop Road has a guide price of £175,000. It is described as an inner terrace with accommodation on four levels - ground floor sales shop with lower ground floor accommodation, residential accommodation to the first and second floors. The property occupies a high profile position close to the University and is in need of general modernisation.

3. Office

An office on North Church Street in the city centre has a guide price of £150,000. It is described as an attractive two storey period office building located in the Cathedral Quarter and offering potential for ongoing office use or conversion to residential, subject to appropriate consents.

4. Town house

The two bedroom town house on Annesley Road, Meadowhead, has a guide price of £130,000-£140,000. The auction brochure says the property is in need of modernisation occupying a longer than average plot with front and rear gardens and potential for parking, subject to planning consent.

