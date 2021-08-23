43 properties due to be sold at Sheffield auction - including school buildings, former B&B and shops

City firm Mark Jenkinson will hold the auction on September 7 and 43 properties are due to go under the hammer.
They include former school buildings in Grenoside, town houses, a shops and house development opportunity in Gleadless and the former Firth Park advice centre.
Also due to be auctioned are a bungalow, terraced house, city centre office and former bed and breakfast guest house in Broomhall.
1. Substantial
The former Firth Park Advice Centre on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, has a guide price of £95,000. It is described as a substantial inner terrace with ground floor extension which is office accommodation.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
2. Shop and flat
The property on Glossop Road has a guide price of £175,000. It is described as an inner terrace with accommodation on four levels - ground floor sales shop with lower ground floor accommodation, residential accommodation to the first and second floors. The property occupies a high profile position close to the University and is in need of general modernisation.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
3. Office
An office on North Church Street in the city centre has a guide price of £150,000. It is described as an attractive two storey period office building located in the Cathedral Quarter and offering potential for ongoing office use or conversion to residential, subject to appropriate consents.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
4. Town house
The two bedroom town house on Annesley Road, Meadowhead, has a guide price of £130,000-£140,000. The auction brochure says the property is in need of modernisation occupying a longer than average plot with front and rear gardens and potential for parking, subject to planning consent.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson