32p Homemade Pesticide for Plants

As the gardening season kicks in, protecting plants from pests is a top priority for many UK gardeners. Fortunately, there’s a cost-effective solution that’s both natural and easy to make. According to an expert from Drainage Channel, this homemade pesticide costs just 52p to produce.

Ingredients:

1 garlic bulb: £0.30

1 teaspoon mild liquid soap: £0.02

Garden

2 cups of water: Free

Instructions:

Prepare the Garlic: Peel a garlic bulb and blend the cloves with 1 cup of water until smooth. Strain the Mixture: Use a fine mesh strainer to remove solid pieces. Add Soap: Mix in 1 teaspoon of mild liquid soap. Dilute and Use: Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and add another cup of water. Shake well.

Application: Spray on plant leaves and stems in the early morning or late afternoon. Reapply every few days or after rain.

Expert Tips:

According to the Drainage Channel expert: "Garlic has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it an effective deterrent against common garden pests." They also recommend testing the spray on a small area first to ensure it doesn't harm the plant.

This garlic-based pesticide is an excellent way to keep your garden healthy and pest-free without resorting to harsh chemicals.